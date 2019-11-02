Mobile version

Report: PM Could Be Named Tuesday, Stakes High for 14-Member Cabinet

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 November 2019, 10:07
W460

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri will likely be named to form a new government amid reports saying the size of the government could be reduced to 14 ministers from the original 30, al-Liwaa daily reported on Saturday.

An unnamed source told the daily that the ongoing consultations between political parties have reportedly “agreed” to reassign Hariri to form a new government, and that the decree could be issued on “Tuesday.”

They said that discussions weighed the possibility of lining-up a “14-member cabinet, half of them technocrats and half politicians.”

The source expected the “designation journey to take time due to the current circumstances and pressures.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 6
Thumb thepatriot 02 November 2019, 10:26

We kicked out Hariri from the door... he comes back from the window???

Reply Report
Thumb chrisrushlau 02 November 2019, 10:32

MBS consulted with his experts and decided to revoke his hand grenade.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 02 November 2019, 11:05

He is the least worst option right now--need a somewhat recognizable name. If otoh, Basil and Barry are going to be in cabinet, then take to the streets again. And 14 members in a cabinet for a country this small is acceptable----30 was just stupid.

Reply Report
Missing fuzzyd72 02 November 2019, 11:13

To appease the masses, the PM should be a technocrat. Having old members take on the same role is a slippery slope that may lead to new protests.

Reply Report
Thumb natour 02 November 2019, 14:44

“designation journey to take time due to the current circumstances”
Really? The current circumstances allows them time to waste? Was the source on some of Jaafar farms produce? Hariri will only return if they let him form the government, along with Aoun as per the constitution, mostly of technocrats and no Bassil. Otherwise Aoun/Hezb will be left with two choices. Either name a pro Hezb Sunni and watch the economy go to hell. Or the best solution, name a technocrat, moujtama3 al-madani, adjacent Sunni. To further complicate things, the Hezb and the FPM are against early parliamentary elections knowing full well that many FPM MPs and their parliamentary majority came as a result of the Future/Tayyar alliance. Bassil cannot even secure his own seat in Batroun where he will not only face, the LF, Marada, Harb but also the Sunni vote that put him over the top the last time and this time, he won't be able to rely on the Batrouni Chamel Roukoz and his considerable Aounis for support there.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 02 November 2019, 15:23

Chassez le corrompu il revient au galop .

Reply Report