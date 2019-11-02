Report: PM Could Be Named Tuesday, Stakes High for 14-Member Cabinet
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri will likely be named to form a new government amid reports saying the size of the government could be reduced to 14 ministers from the original 30, al-Liwaa daily reported on Saturday.
An unnamed source told the daily that the ongoing consultations between political parties have reportedly “agreed” to reassign Hariri to form a new government, and that the decree could be issued on “Tuesday.”
They said that discussions weighed the possibility of lining-up a “14-member cabinet, half of them technocrats and half politicians.”
The source expected the “designation journey to take time due to the current circumstances and pressures.”
He is the least worst option right now--need a somewhat recognizable name. If otoh, Basil and Barry are going to be in cabinet, then take to the streets again. And 14 members in a cabinet for a country this small is acceptable----30 was just stupid.
“designation journey to take time due to the current circumstances”
Really? The current circumstances allows them time to waste? Was the source on some of Jaafar farms produce? Hariri will only return if they let him form the government, along with Aoun as per the constitution, mostly of technocrats and no Bassil. Otherwise Aoun/Hezb will be left with two choices. Either name a pro Hezb Sunni and watch the economy go to hell. Or the best solution, name a technocrat, moujtama3 al-madani, adjacent Sunni. To further complicate things, the Hezb and the FPM are against early parliamentary elections knowing full well that many FPM MPs and their parliamentary majority came as a result of the Future/Tayyar alliance. Bassil cannot even secure his own seat in Batroun where he will not only face, the LF, Marada, Harb but also the Sunni vote that put him over the top the last time and this time, he won't be able to rely on the Batrouni Chamel Roukoz and his considerable Aounis for support there.