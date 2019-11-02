Report: PM Could Be Named Tuesday, Stakes High for 14-Member Cabinet

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri will likely be named to form a new government amid reports saying the size of the government could be reduced to 14 ministers from the original 30, al-Liwaa daily reported on Saturday.

An unnamed source told the daily that the ongoing consultations between political parties have reportedly “agreed” to reassign Hariri to form a new government, and that the decree could be issued on “Tuesday.”

They said that discussions weighed the possibility of lining-up a “14-member cabinet, half of them technocrats and half politicians.”

The source expected the “designation journey to take time due to the current circumstances and pressures.”