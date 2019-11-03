Jumblat Decries 'Empty Populist Stances' after Aoun, Bassil Speeches

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday lamented what he described as “empty populist stances,” shortly after President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil addressed a loyalist demo in Baabda.

“We have returned to square one with empty populist stances that date back to 30 years ago.

He had earlier slammed the ongoing delay in setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

“At the peak of the political crisis that the country is facing and its economic and social repercussions, and after the protest movement toppled most of the political class if not all of it, someone is toppling the constitution under the slogan ‘formation before designation’ for the sake of the authoritarian interests of one person and an absurd political movement,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent jab at Aoun and Bassil.

On Sunday, the Presidency said “the challenges that the new government will face require a quick but not a rushed approach towards the process of designating a new premier,” adding that “the date of the consultations will be announced soon.”