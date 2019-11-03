Jumblat Decries 'Empty Populist Stances' after Aoun, Bassil Speeches
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday lamented what he described as “empty populist stances,” shortly after President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil addressed a loyalist demo in Baabda.
“We have returned to square one with empty populist stances that date back to 30 years ago.
He had earlier slammed the ongoing delay in setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.
“At the peak of the political crisis that the country is facing and its economic and social repercussions, and after the protest movement toppled most of the political class if not all of it, someone is toppling the constitution under the slogan ‘formation before designation’ for the sake of the authoritarian interests of one person and an absurd political movement,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent jab at Aoun and Bassil.
On Sunday, the Presidency said “the challenges that the new government will face require a quick but not a rushed approach towards the process of designating a new premier,” adding that “the date of the consultations will be announced soon.”
He is part of the corrupt core that bankrupted the country. You are all the same.....
Jumblatt needs to step away from his mafia like ways---he isn't an MP any more, but he and Berri are one and the same except Jumblatt actually says good things once in a while.
Berri is too content--needs to go quickly.
Jumblatt cannot stand FPM as they have swept him away from his strongholds and reduced his MP bloc representation. I'll never forget when current president was an MP back in 2009 elections when he said and I quote "we're going to show him what his true representation is". Ever since Jumblatt and FPM have been at loggerheads.
Notice how everyone has come out and said something with the exception of the only one that needs to go now who's been at his chair for 30 years and no one dare challenge him.
The Druzes...everybody know what is the targuet of tripolly takfir movements! Atacking the head of cristhianity in the lebanese political system!!! The KSA pay very good to the druzes
The constitution can't be toppled because it was never voted on in the first place. "National Pact", "Taef Accord": the citizens never got a chance to vote.
Jumblatt and Berri actually should be the first to go...
They remain the biggest sneaky, dirty, corrupt and manipulative gangsters buying their blind followers..
For 40+ years, they remain, untouched and rich..
Berri first - must go.. Jumblatt and FPM 2nd must go.... then you will have HA left to deal with..
I cannot believe Druze, Shia and FPM'ers sell their blood, identity and country and their future to hold these mafia is power... very sad