Financial Prosecutor Sues CDR, Several Firms over Brissa Dam File

Financial Prosecutor Ali Ibrahim on Monday filed a lawsuit against the state-run Council for Development and Construction and several private companies on charges of wasting public funds in connection with the Brissa Dam project, the National News Agency said.

LBCI television said several corruption-related files will be tackled after Monday’s move.

The TV network said the files pertain to the telecom sector, illegal phone services, customs and cases related to the state’s finances.

The development comes amid unprecedented, nationwide and cross-sectarian protests that have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.