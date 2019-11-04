Mustaqbal Denies Being behind Some Road-Blocking Protests

Al-Mustaqbal Movement on Monday denied allegations accusing it of orchestrating the road-blocking protests in some regions to press for the re-appointment of caretaker PM Saad Hariri as prime minister.

“Some news websites and social media activists are holding al-Mustaqbal Movement responsible for the blocking of roads in several regions, attributing their allegations to an alleged order for the Movement’s supporters to take to the streets to take part in a tug of war over the parliamentary consultations and support the designation of PM Saad Hariri,” al-Mustaqbal said in a statement.

It added: “Al-Mustaqbal Movement stresses that everything that is being published and circulated in this regard is coming from tools and writers who are seeking sedition and incitement and are annoyed by the sentiments of solidarity with PM Hariri.”

“PM Hariri will not, under any circumstances, put himself in a position of racing for the premiership in media outlets, and he considers the premier designation process a constitutional issue subject to binding parliamentary consultations, not to the wishes of some of those who are seeking sectarian incitement on social networking websites,” Mustaqbal said.