Berri Backs Protesters Demands but Not 'Road Blocking, Insults'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday said that he supports “the real civil protest movement.”

“I support the protest movement and all its demands, except for two issues: the blocking of roads and the swears and insults,” Berri told reporters after a meeting for the Parliament Bureau in Ain el-Tineh.

The speaker also said that he has agreed with the Parliament Bureau to hold a legislative session next Tuesday to discuss a number of pressing draft laws “to meet the desire of the real civil protest movement which is voicing legitimate and rightful demands.”

Berri said lawmakers will discuss “the draft law on combating corruption, the draft law on establishing a financial crimes court, the elderly pension draft law and the draft law on general amnesty.”

Separately, parliamentary committees will discuss proposals submitted by various blocs for passing bills related to bank secrecy, money laundering and the recovery of stolen funds.