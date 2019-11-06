Protesters Begin New Phase of Demos Blocking State Institutions

Lebanese protesters shifted the focus of their moves from setting barricades and blocking roads to holding sit-ins inside and at the entrances of state-run companies and institutions demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

Many school and university students in many parts of Lebanon participated in the demos, some shouting slogans against one school principal who threatened to expel students shall they take part in the demos.

An audio recording sent by the principal to students at her school went viral on Whatsapp on Tuesday.

Protesters staged their sit-ins early in the morning in many parts of the country.

Anti-government protesters have been holding demonstrations since Oct. 17.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese army deployed in different parts of the country to reopen roads and main thoroughfares closed by anti-government protesters.

The troops faced resistance in some areas when some demonstrators refused to move away from the main highway linking Beirut with northern Lebanon.

Several protesters were detained by troops. One protester, an older man, fainted and was rushed away in an ambulance; the Lebanese Red Cross later said he was in stable condition.

The protesters have paralyzed Lebanon by closing roads inside cities as well as major highways.

They have been demanding the new Cabinet not include politicians but consist of experts who can work on getting Lebanon out of its economic crisis.