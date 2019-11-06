Hariri, Bassil Hold 'Positive' Second Meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil met anew Wednesday at the Center House.

According to media reports, sources close to Hariri said the caretaker PM will maintain his contacts with Bassil and the rest of the parties over the coming hours in order to find the best possible solutions to the economic and financial woes.

Describing the meeting as positive, the sources said the two men discussed ideas that can pull the country out of its economic crisis and respond to the demands of the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have taken to Lebanon’s streets since October 17.

FPM sources meanwhile told al-Jadeed TV that Hariri asked Bassil to give him time to respond to his proposal on forming a techno-political government led by a figure enjoying consensus and comprising representatives of the protest movement.

“Bassil told Hariri that the FPM has no desire to represent Bassil or other prominent FPM figures in the new government but will reject overbidding on forming a government of experts,” the sources said, adding that “Hariri has reopened channels of communication with Hizbullah.”