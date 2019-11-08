Report: France ‘Steps in’ to Unravel Government Crisis

France has reportedly stepped in to help Lebanon resolve the crisis of forming a new government in light of stalled efforts and swelling street protests against the political elite, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

High-ranking diplomatic sources told the daily that France exerts “unremitting, robust efforts” pushing towards a solution for the governmental crisis.

To this end, French President Emmanuel Macron would dispatch Christophe Farnaud, head of North Africa and Middle East department at the French foreign ministry, said the sources without giving more details.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri tendered his government's resignation on October 29 in response to pressure from nationwide protests against the political class.

The cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity but efforts to form a new line-up seem to be stalling, with each faction in the outgoing coalition seeking to salvage some influence.

The World Bank on Wednesday warned that the failure to quickly form a government that meets protesters' demands could lead to an even sharper economic downturn