Aoun Discusses Lebanon Developments with EU Ambassador

President Michel Aoun held talks with Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf where talks highlighted the EU’s position from the developments in Lebanon and the issue of thousands of Syrian refugees.

On the governmental developments following PM Saad Hariri’s resignation, Aoun told Tarraf that “deputies will begin to study reform laws, and that the upcoming government will implement the economic plan of the outgoing government.”

On the Syrian refugees, Aoun said their “repatriation from Lebanon is going in batches. The number of returnees reached 390,000 displaced people.”

Moreover, Aoun said he was “surprised” at the EU’s statement regarding the integration of displaced people in host communities.