Modi Thanks Pakistan PM for 'Cooperation' on Visa-Free Sikh Corridor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Saturday for his "cooperation" on a visa-free corridor allowing Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion's holiest sites across the border in Pakistan.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for respecting the sentiments of India. I thank him for his cooperation," Modi said in televised comments from the inauguration of the corridor on the Indian side of the border, in a rare message of gratitude between the nuclear arch-rivals.