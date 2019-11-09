Geagea Replies to Pompeo Remarks on Lebanon

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea on Saturday replied to statements made by US US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Lebanon.

“With great thanks Mr. Pompeo, the Lebanese people need no help to come out of their living, social and economic crisis," Geagea said in a tweet.

Popmeo had earlier said: “The Iraqi and Lebanese people want their countries back. They are discovering that the Iranian regime’s top export is corruption, badly disguised as revolution. Iraq and Lebanon deserve to set their own courses free from Khamenei’s meddling.”