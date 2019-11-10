Bassil Warns against Amnesty Law that would Strengthen 'Crime'

Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday warned against approving an amnesty law that would “consolidate the strength of crime.”

“As if we haven’t learned from the amnesty laws that were approved after the war, which eliminated the principle of accountability and opened the doors wide to corruption,” Bassil tweeted.

“Today the people are calling for putting on trial every suspect and holding accountable every wrongdoer and we support the harshening of penalties and approving anti-corruption laws,” Bassil added.

“Instead of consolidating the strength of crime, we must consolidate the strength of the judiciary,” he said.

Parliament is scheduled to discuss a general amnesty draft law on Tuesday.

MP Yassine Jaber has announced that those accused of financial crimes cannot benefit from the proposed law.