Bassil Warns against Amnesty Law that would Strengthen 'Crime'
Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Jebran Bassil on Sunday warned against approving an amnesty law that would “consolidate the strength of crime.”
“As if we haven’t learned from the amnesty laws that were approved after the war, which eliminated the principle of accountability and opened the doors wide to corruption,” Bassil tweeted.
“Today the people are calling for putting on trial every suspect and holding accountable every wrongdoer and we support the harshening of penalties and approving anti-corruption laws,” Bassil added.
“Instead of consolidating the strength of crime, we must consolidate the strength of the judiciary,” he said.
Parliament is scheduled to discuss a general amnesty draft law on Tuesday.
MP Yassine Jaber has announced that those accused of financial crimes cannot benefit from the proposed law.
Without this unfair law, you'd never have married the POS Aoun's daughter. You'd be selling termoss on some cart in Hamra.
I am in agreement with this guy for some reason, but at the same time why don't you actually go after the real crooks like the guys in office---maybe that would send an example down to the masses and then maybe have some sort of amnesty after these guys pay, except for politicians, public officials and anyone we don't like.
@samiam
You're joking right?
You don't think he is a real crook? He is on top of the List... with Berri!
This crap speech is just demagoguery for the weak minded, and his sheep followers.. which is the same thing by the way...