Protesters Flood Lebanon Squares on 'Sunday of Insistence'

Protesters rallied Sunday in downtown Beirut and across the country to press for their demands, as Lebanon’s unprecedented popular uprising entered its 25th day.

In the morning, protesters had organized a “Lebanese breakfast” at the privately-run Zaitunay Bay promenade to stress that the area is public and not private property and to call for an end to seaside property violations.

Sunday’s protests were held under the slogan “Sunday of Insistence”.

Grievances driving Lebanon's protests range from power cuts and poor social security to alleged state corruption.

The government yielded to popular pressure and stepped down last month, with the World Bank urging the quick formation of a new cabinet to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.

Protesters on Sunday denounced the ongoing delay in setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new premier.

President Michel Aoun has argued that the delay is necessary to secure consensus over the shape of the new government amid the critical situations in the country.