Nasrallah on New Govt.: Meetings Ongoing, All Doors Open to Reach Best Possible Result
Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday refrained from commenting extensively on the issue of the ongoing negotiations to form a new government, saying efforts are being exerted to “reach the best possible result for the country.”
“As for the discussions over the government, the designation of a new premier and the government’s line-up and nature, I will not say anything, because the meetings and bilateral and tripartite consultations are ongoing and we are not obliged to announce any stance,” Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Hizbullah’s ‘Martyr Day’.
“All doors are open in order to reach the best possible result for the country,” Hizbullah’s leader added.
Turning to the issue of the fight against corruption, Nasrallah said: “I've been saying that we must capitalize on positivities and there is currently consensus… on the issue of recovering stolen funds.”
“Today, I don’t believe that anyone can protect any corrupt, and there is a real call for combating corruption,” he said.
“The fight against corruption requires honest judges who do not bow to political pressures,” Nasrallah noted, adding that “there are honest and brave judges on whom we can count.”
“I tell judges in the country to emulate the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the sake of the country. You must be brave and you must not bow to any political or religious leader in the country,” he said.
“In my capacity as Hizbullah's secretary general, I call on the Higher Judicial Council and the competent judges to tackle any corruption file targeting any Hizbullah official... You can start by us,” Nasrallah added.
Moreover, Nasrallah accused the United States and its Lebanese allies of preventing Lebanon from cooperating economically with Iraq, Syria and China.
“The United States is playing a role in the current economic hardships in Lebanon… The U.S. is trying to deepen this (economic) dilemma,” he lamented.
“The Americans are preventing us from dealing with Chinese companies,” Nasrallah said. “Why should we bow to the Americans over something that can rescue our country?” he asked.
Nasrallah added that the recent U.S. sanctions on a Lebanese bank are aimed at “stirring sedition in Lebanon.”
Calling on the Lebanese state to “activate the agricultural and industrial sectors,” Nasrallah said there is “a major chance for the Lebanese agricultural and industrial sectors, which is (exporting to) Iraq.”
“The Lebanese government should agree with the Syrian government over exportation to Iraq,” he urged.
“The Americans are seeking to prevent us from finding markets for our products,” Nasrallah warned.
35 Responding to remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the Iranian influence in Lebanon and Iraq, Nasrallah added: “Where is the Iranian influence in Lebanon? Where is the Iranian influence over banks and the army?”
11 November 2019, 16:25
Nasrallah: All Lebanese people must preserve their elements of strength. They must prevent anyone from taking them into chaos and vacuum.
11 November 2019, 16:23
Nasrallah addressing Pompeo: Where is the Iranian influence in Lebanon? Where is the Iranian influence over banks and the army?
11 November 2019, 16:22
Nasrallah: Most of the corrupts in Lebanon are allies of the United States.
11 November 2019, 16:20
Nasrallah: All Lebanese are pinning hopes on the issue of oil and gas but the Americans are creating obstacles.
11 November 2019, 16:19
Nasrallah: The Americans are seeking to prevent us from finding markets for our products.
11 November 2019, 16:17
Nasrallah: Claims that missiles will be sent to Hizbullah via the al-Boukamal border crossing are baseless. We have an overload of missiles in Lebanon and we don't know where to store them.
11 November 2019, 16:16
Nasrallah: The Lebanese government should reach an agreement with the Syrian government over exportation to Iraq.
11 November 2019, 16:14
Nasrallah: The state must activate the agricultural and industrial sectors. There is a major chance for the Lebanese agricultural and industrial sectors, which is (exporting to) Iraq.
11 November 2019, 16:12
Nasrallah: U.S. sanctions on the banking sector are aimed at stirring sedition in Lebanon.
11 November 2019, 16:10
Nasrallah: Lebanon is safer than any state in the United States and even safer than Washington.
11 November 2019, 16:09
Nasrallah: Claims that Lebanon is not a safe country are American lies.
11 November 2019, 16:05
Nasrallah on economic cooperation with China: Why should we bow to the Americans over something that can rescue our country.
11 November 2019, 16:03
Nasrallah: The Americans have even warned the Israelis against cooperating with Chinese companies.
11 November 2019, 16:02
Nasrallah: I call on the new government to send a delegation to China.
11 November 2019, 16:01
Nasrallah: The Americans are preventing us from dealing with Chinese companies.
11 November 2019, 15:57
Nasrallah: Like the collaborators (with Israel), corrupts have no religion or sect.
11 November 2019, 15:56
Nasrallah: The U.S. is trying to deepen this (economic) dilemma.
11 November 2019, 15:55
Nasrallah: The United States is playing a role in the current economic hardships in Lebanon.
11 November 2019, 15:52
Nasrallah: In my capacity as Hizbullah's secretary general, I call on the Higher Judicial Council and the competent judges to tackle any corruption file targeting any Hizbullah official... You can start by us.
11 November 2019, 15:50
Nasrallah: I tell judges in the country to emulate the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the sake of the country. You must be brave and you must not bow to any political or religious leader in the country.
11 November 2019, 15:49
Nasrallah: There are honest and brave judges on whom we can count.
11 November 2019, 15:47
Nasrallah: Those who have information about corruption must go to the judiciary.
11 November 2019, 15:46
Nasrallah: The fight against corruption requires mechanisms to recover the stolen funds.
11 November 2019, 15:46
Nasrallah: The fight against corruption requires honest judges who do not bow to political pressures.
11 November 2019, 15:44
Nasrallah: There should be fair trials and there should be a prison to jail the corrupts.
11 November 2019, 15:43
Nasrallah: Today, I don’t believe that anyone can protect any corrupt, and there is a real call for combating corruption.
11 November 2019, 15:42
Nasrallah: Meetings are ongoing over the issue of the government as well as tripartite consultations and the doors are open to reach the best possible result.
11 November 2019, 15:39
Nasrallah: There is consensus on the issue of recovering stolen funds.
11 November 2019, 15:38
Nasrallah: There are demands that are not endorsed by the entire protest movement.
11 November 2019, 15:37
Nasrallah: I've been saying that we must capitalize on positivities and there is currently a point of consensus.
11 November 2019, 15:36
Nasrallah: There are ongoing meetings over the issue of the government and I will not disclose anything now.
11 November 2019, 15:31
Nasrallah: Trump's strategy on Iran has failed.
11 November 2019, 15:30
Nasrallah: There will be no war on Iran in the region.
11 November 2019, 15:22
Nasrallah: Today the resistance is at the peak of its strength, presence and importance as part of the resistance axis in the region.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Great picture, he looks like an unwashed shia terrorist (Huthi), and that's closer to his true character than the religious uniform he dishonored and desecrated for decades.
As to his speech: nice cartload of BS.
Nice speech but a too little too late.. You always protected the crooks. You standing by and protected them by doing and saying nothing over the last decade. You are just as guilty as the corrupt politicians.... so give it a rest and stop blaming everybody but yourself and your friends starting from Aoun all the way to the border officer that your party controls..
Nasrallah addressing Pompeo: Where is the Iranian influence in Lebanon? Where is the Iranian influence over banks and the army?
Your mere existence is proof of iranian influence in Lebanon.
We have an overload of missiles in Lebanon and we don't know where to store them
dude.. hassin.. buddy.. I got a pretty good idea.. where you can shove.. umm.. I mean.. "store" them... The happy side effect.. they will be.. whenever you go...
C'mon give him some credit, If the man is Bold enough to challenge America and go unpunished he is capable of bringing into account any Corrupt officials on his way! Let him start accountability by those he deems to be opposition! Why not? Eventually those targeted might develop a smart strategy to target their own opponents and so on... Let their own internal war begin! Someone must start and I'm sure they are the ones who know better what each other do to benefit from Public funds
At first I thought you sounded more like the short kid who sat in the back of the class never able to get his point across Libanres.
My apologies for making that mistake, now that I read your comments above I find that you have never really gone past grade school and that you truly beleive washing your feet 3 times a day is the better part of valor and will ultimately take you to Valhalla one day soon. I know this all very complex for you to conjure but all I can say is your terrorist has had 30 years of leadership and has not defeated Israel or the boogieman but only mislead rudderless followers such as your esteemed self. Keep washing your feet/mind that seems to be working well....
The Iranian terrorist in chief tells judges what to do. LoL what a joke, even this behavior suggests that he believes he's above the laws. Thug...
Nasrallah: The Lebanese government should reach an agreement with the Syrian government over exportation to Iraq.
The state must activate the agricultural and industrial sectors. There is a major chance for the Lebanese agricultural and industrial sectors, which is (exporting to) Iraq.
So he is an economic expert now---notice he didn't say Jordan, Egypt or the Gulf States but Irag, which is suffering a lot more than us from the same type of regime. Genius.