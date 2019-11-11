Berri Postpones Legislative Session, Slams 'Campaign to Maintain Political Vacuum'

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday postponed a legislative session scheduled for Tuesday, citing security concerns, as he accused some protesters of seeking to prolong the state of “political vacuum” in the country.

“Due to the current circumstances and turbulent security situation… and because of this reason exclusively, I have decided to postpone tomorrow’s session to Tuesday, November 19, with the same agenda,” Berri said.

“The campaign that has been launched against the legislative session is aimed at maintaining the current political vacuum,” Berri added, warning that the postponement of the session “is not in the interest of those who are plotting for vacuum.”

“Those who want to hijack the rightful demands don’t want the approval of a law against corruption, the law on setting up a special court for financial crimes, the elderly pension law and other important laws in order to keep bargaining over the affected people,” Berri said.

He however called for representing “the real protest movement” in an “inclusive government,” urging a speedy cabinet formation.

Protesters had called for blocking the roads leading to parliament on Tuesday to prevent MPs from taking part in the legislative session. Strikes in various sectors are still scheduled for Tuesday.