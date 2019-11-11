Shehayyeb Orders Closure of Educational Institutions on Tuesday

Caretaker Education Minister Akram Shehayyeb on Monday ordered the closure of all schools and universities on Tuesday.

“Due the continuation of the popular uprising, which has called for a general strike tomorrow, and to preserve students’ safety and respect their right to democratic expression, classes will be suspended tomorrow, Tuesday… at all public and private schools, high schools, vocational institutes and universities,” Shehayyeb said in a statement.

High school and university students across Lebanon have skipped classes since Wednesday to carry on the flame of the country's anti-graft movement.

Lebanon has since October 17 been gripped by massive cross-sectarian protests demanding a complete revamping of a political system they say is corrupt and inept.

With youth unemployment running at over 30 percent, school students have joined en masse since Wednesday demanding a better country so they don't have to emigrate.