Mustaqbal Says 'Govt. of Experts' Must Lead 'Transitional Phase'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Monday hailed caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s “responsible stances on preserving people’s freedom to protest and express their opinions in a peaceful manner.”

It also lauded his “strenuous efforts to prepare for a transitional phase in which a government of experts would shoulder the responsibility of restoring confidence and addressing people’s economic, social and livelihood problems.”

The bloc also said that Hariri’s efforts come out of “his keenness on responding to the rightful demands of the popular protest movement.”