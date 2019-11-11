Mobile version

Mustaqbal Says 'Govt. of Experts' Must Lead 'Transitional Phase'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 November 2019, 18:21
Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Monday hailed caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s “responsible stances on preserving people’s freedom to protest and express their opinions in a peaceful manner.”

It also lauded his “strenuous efforts to prepare for a transitional phase in which a government of experts would shoulder the responsibility of restoring confidence and addressing people’s economic, social and livelihood problems.”

The bloc also said that Hariri’s efforts come out of “his keenness on responding to the rightful demands of the popular protest movement.”

Thumb libanaisresilient 11 November 2019, 20:06

Naharnet should stop publishing the bs Hariri's employees say about him.

