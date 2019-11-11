Geagea Says Technocrat Ministers Must be Totally Independent

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Monday emphasized that the new government should be formed of “independent experts,” warning that “some are seeking a government of experts who would be their cronies.”

“This is not what is needed at the moment,” Geagea said after a meeting for the LF-led Strong Republic bloc.

“To those clinging to seats and posts, I tell them that the situation is dangerous and very critical and that things must be addressed in a more serious manner so that they don’t up without seats, posts or anything else,” Geagea cautioned.

Geagea also criticized as “unacceptable” the ongoing delay in setting a date for the binding parliamentary consultations.

Commenting on Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s latest remarks, the LF leader denounced his attempt to “downplay the crisis.”

“Some suppose that had China (firms) operated in Lebanon, we would have avoided the crisis, but I do not share this viewpoint,” Geagea said.

Noting that there is no confidence in the ruling class, the LF leader pointed out that “the living conditions are the only catalyst of the uprising.”