Trump Says Bolivia Leader's Fall Signal to 'Illegitimate Regimes'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the fall of Bolivia's leftist leader Evo Morales as a sign to "illegitimate" regimes and hailed the role of the military.
"These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail," Trump said, referring to two other leftist Latin American nations targeted by the Trump administration.
