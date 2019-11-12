Bolivia's Morales Says 'Struggle Continues' after Taking Up Asylum in Mexico

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales vowed Tuesday to remain in politics, saying "the struggle continues" as he arrived in Mexico to take up political asylum.

Calling himself the victim of a "coup," Morales -- who led Bolivia for more than 13 years before mounting protests over his fraud-stained fourth re-election forced him to resign -- defended his record bettering living conditions for poor and indigenous Bolivians, and said "there will only be peace when social justice is achieved for all."