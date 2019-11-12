Aoun Says May Call for Consultations Thursday, Warns against Continued Protests
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday said that he might call for parliamentary consultations to name a new premier on Thursday or Friday if the parties concerned respond positively to the proposals, as he warned protesters against continued blocking of roads and state institutions.
“The consultations might be held Thursday or Friday pending the answers of the parties concerned and if they don’t respond, we’ll have to postpone for a few more days,” Aoun said in a TV interview broadcast on all local channels.
“We have resolved most obstacles,” he said, adding that “the protest movement must have a say in the new government.”
On the nature of the new government, the president said: “We cannot form a ‘shock government’… A purely technocratic government cannot decide the country's policies.”
“I back the formation of a government equally composed of politicians and technocrats,” he added.
As for Jebran Bassil’s possible re-appointment as a minister in the new government, Aoun said “it is up to Minister Bassil to choose whether or not to be in the new government,” stressing that “no one has the right to put a veto on him.”
Asked about Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea’s insistence that the new ministers must be totally independent, the president said: “Where can I find them? On the moon?”
As for the negotiations with caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Aoun said Hariri was “hesitant” during their latest meeting.
“He has personal reasons,” the president added.
Addressing protesters, Aoun warned: “I tell the Lebanese that their behavior should not be always negative because this would lead to counter-negativity and we would definitely reach an inter-Lebanese clash.”
Asked about the first measures that must be taken after the formation of the new government, the president said: “The return of citizens to their homes so that the cycle of life can return to normal and let the government work in light and not in darkness.”
“The country will die if protesters remain on the streets, even if we don’t use any force against them,” Aoun cautioned.
As for the financial and monetary crisis in the country, Aoun reassured the Lebanese and told them “not to rush to banks and worsen the problem.”
“Their money is secure and we will solve the crisis,” he added.
He also warned that banks that smuggle funds outside Lebanon “will be held accountable.”
Aoun’s remarks appeared to do little to appease protesters on the streets, who swiftly blocked roads across the country to express their dismay.
-
12 November 2019, 22:01
Aoun to protesters: I tell the Lebanese that their behavior should not be always negative because this would lead to counter-negativity and we would definitely reach an inter-Lebanese clash.
-
12 November 2019, 21:57
Aoun: The country will die if protesters remain on the streets, even if we don't use force against them.
-
12 November 2019, 21:56
Aoun on first measures that must be taken after government’s formation: The return of citizens to their homes so that the cycle of life can return to normal and let the government work in light and not in darkness.
-
12 November 2019, 21:51
Aoun: There is no dollar shortage in Lebanon. Dollars were rather withdrawn from banks and stored in homes and this does not help the Lebanese economy.
-
12 November 2019, 21:47
Aoun: Banks that smuggle funds outside Lebanon will be held accountable.
-
12 November 2019, 21:45
Aoun: There is no direct communication between me and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
-
12 November 2019, 21:45
Aoun: I do not fear for the presidential tenure but rather for Lebanon.
-
12 November 2019, 21:44
President Aoun has warned protesters against continued blocking of roads and public institutions.
-
12 November 2019, 21:33
Aoun: I reassure everyone and tell them not to rush to banks and worsen the problem, seeing as their money is secure and we will solve the crisis.
-
12 November 2019, 21:31
Aoun on Hizbullah: No one can force me to eliminate a party that represents one third of the Lebanese people.
-
12 November 2019, 21:20
Aoun: There are papers that are better than Hariri's reform paper.
-
12 November 2019, 21:20
Aoun on Geagea’s call for a govt. of independents: Where can I find them? On the moon?
-
12 November 2019, 21:17
Aoun: Hariri was hesitant during our meeting and he has personal reasons.
-
12 November 2019, 21:16
Aoun: I back the formation of a government equally composed of politicians and technocrats.
-
12 November 2019, 21:11
Aoun: We cannot form a "shock government." A purely technocratic government cannot decide the country's policies.
-
12 November 2019, 21:10
Aoun: It is up to Minister Bassil to choose whether or not to be in the new government and no one has the right to put a veto on him.
-
12 November 2019, 21:06
Aoun: I agree to the protest movement’s demands and I have confidence in the people of the protest movement because they are citizens who have suffered and I’ve been searching for them.
-
12 November 2019, 21:02
Aoun: I do not absolve myself of responsibility, but given my jurisdiction I have weakness and I cannot impose my will.
-
12 November 2019, 21:01
Aoun: I told judges that I can protect them.
-
12 November 2019, 20:58
Aoun: Political interference is the first cause of corruption in the judiciary.
-
12 November 2019, 20:57
President Aoun said parliamentary consultations to name a new PM may be held Thursday or Friday if the parties concerned respond positively to the proposals.
-
12 November 2019, 20:52
Aoun: The consultations might be held Thursday or Friday pending the answers of the parties concerned and if they don’t respond we’ll have to postpone for a few more days.
-
12 November 2019, 20:47
Aoun on new government: We have resolved most obstacles.
-
12 November 2019, 20:45
Aoun: The protest movement must have a say in the new government.
-
12 November 2019, 20:44
Aoun: We must combat corruption, fix the economy and seek a civil state. This is how the state can be built.
-
12 November 2019, 20:43
Aoun on "all means all" protest slogan: Not all officials are corrupt.
-
12 November 2019, 20:42
Aoun: Confidence has been lost and restoring it needs time.
-
12 November 2019, 20:42
Aoun: We need a harmonious government to implement a plan and we must fight corruption.
-
12 November 2019, 20:40
Aoun: I have been obstructed by contradictions within the ruling class and contradictions within society.
-
12 November 2019, 20:36
Aoun: I have struggled for freedom, sovereignty and independence and now is the time for building a state.
-
12 November 2019, 20:36
Aoun: I have assumed the presidency to build a state.
-
12 November 2019, 20:34
Aoun: The people's demands are rightful, that's why I responded positively and invited them to a meeting but I did not receive an answer.
-
12 November 2019, 20:33
Aoun: We have a conflicted political community.
-
12 November 2019, 20:32
Aoun: The protest movement was initially driven by economic demands before it raised political demands... Their demands are legitimate.
I watched a bit... but quickly realized I was wasting my time.
He's just an old man, tired, with no solutions, no ideas, and nothing fresh to bring to the table...
Strong President my A**!
What is your solution? Give in to Israel for a few dollars.
Might aswell let them occupy the whole country, then you can be a Jewish errand boy in real life and not just on Naharnet.
Fuck you... and Israel mastica! Fucking retard!
You see "dead people" and Israelis everywhere you idiot!
thepatriot, it's caused by the combination of captagon and 7asheesh.
This guy is living on the moon. If he cannot address corruption in his own party/house among others, and cannot face up to Hizbollah arms... he may have to be ready as the people will be marching on the presidential palace! Deep entrenched corruption in all parties and Hizb arms are 99% responsible for our economic woes and lost of independence, justice and freedom. Wake up!
The sanctions of your beloved American you can thank for that, because they punish all of Lebanon not just the Shia people as you wanted.
We will not all bow down to Trump and his jews for a few nickles,
Let us imagine that Hezbollah was gone and all the shia of Lebanon perished.
Do you think the 80 bn dollars would be perished then?
Lebanon have been econimically destroyed since the civil war and before Hezbollah existence, and these protests only makes the economy go further down.
You should be the one to wake up gebran.sons.
Wow; this guy is out of touch with reality that it is on the verge of insanity. The good news is he found the "people of the protest movement because they are citizens who have suffered and I’ve been searching for them"
People keeps complaining about the system, but until you can find something better, then I do not see any point in these protests.
No matter what government we have, nobody can just magically make the 80 bn $ debt go away.
I bet if they collect the money Berri and his wife stole and don't tell me they didn't and the money the rest of the politicians stole will pay down the debt (11 Billion from Siniora alone). Lebanon is the highest per-capital debt in the world and what do they have to show or the debt; Water, Electricity clean air, jobs . How can you find something better when the Mafia will not allow you Wake up my friend
Seriously, if you can't say anything in 10 minutes or less, then you won't get my attention. Are you listening Aoun, Nasralla, and other random people?
And Aoun on "all means all" protest slogan: Not all officials are corrupt."
It doesn't matter what you believe--if the people think a politician is corrupt, then it is up to each politician to demonstrate that they are not corrupt, and to everyone, not their minions. Sorry, guilty until proven innocent--they brought it on themselves.
I ask you Mr. President you state that "A purely technocratic government cannot take decisions" What decisions have you or your government have taken since you took power other than filling your pockets and the pockets of your family. If there is justice in this world you will be held accountable and put in jail where you and your clan belong.
He's way out of his depth.. suddenly his speech is about defending the image of Hizballa. the man should resign today before tomorrow, the weakest president ever.
Dudes.. This program is recorded live in font of a live audience.. of two... The views and opinions expressed in this programs.. are those of the guest alone.. and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any Lebanese person.. living or dead... This program is sponsored by Depend®.. Life's better when you're in Depend®...
I don't think his interview is going well---he probably should have stopped after a couple of minutes. He hasn't said a word which is going to get the protestors off of the streets and if anything, will probably get more out there.
"There is no dollar shortage in Lebanon. Dollars were rather withdrawn from banks and stored in homes"
Ahahahahahahahahahaha...
« The country will die if protesters remain on the streets, even if we don't use force against them »
WTF!? So this situation is our fault!?
Funny how only two people are warning us about the death of our country, the senile army deserter today and the cowardly sewer rat yesterday. Also only two people are warning about the threat of a civil war, the senile army deserter and the cowardly sewer rat. A caution to the senile army deserter and the cowardly sewer rat from a concerned Lebanese citizen, Lebanon will go on and rise again as worms feast on your rotting decomposing remains. And there will be no civil war for the the only one could start it is your Iranian militia. Any attempts to start one it will be your own people, now demonstrating in Nabatieh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Baalbek, who will murder you and there will be no remains left to decompose. The people of Lebanon have awakened to your lies, threats, sectarian incitements and corruption and have shown that we are one people. There is no turning back.
In summary, "We are not willing to make any REAL changes because all you Lebanese people are dumb and democracy is dumb and only the current politicians, especially Bassil, are the intelligent ones who can save you and this country form, ummm, themselves, because we come from the moon." ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I didnt bother watching or listening to this senile dope!
Tell me.. did he actually dribble and nod off mid speech?
or did he lose his temper at some innocent reporter asking a legitimate question
what a circus... if this guy isn't insulting every Lebanese, not sure who is
The problem is that a technocratic government must have its policies approved by the current parliament. We would be then back to square one, and the rot and mismanagement would continue.
A much deeper change is needed in the country, starting with how we elect our representatives.
Aoun on Hizbullah: No one can force me to eliminate a party that represents one third of the Lebanese people.
But you did eliminate one third of the Lebanese people when you wrote an 'one-way ticket' to their representative a few years back.
“لا أبرر نفسي من المسؤولية كوني رئيس جمهورية، ولكن النظام التوافقي في مجلس الوزراء يشل الأمور. يجب ان يزول حكم التوافق في مجلس الوزراء ويجب ان نعود للأكثرية والتصويت، فالقدرة على التنفيذ كانت مشلولة.
How short is his memory?! He was the one insisting on the National Unity government and paralyzed the whole country for years in order to force it on the country.
Aoun told the unhappy people to emigrate! This was a huge mistake and he'll pay for this. This deserter will repeat what he's done 29 years ago and I hope this time his cancerous family won't be spared.