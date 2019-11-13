Jumblat Urges Protesters to Maintain Peacefulness, Carry Lebanese Flags

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Wednesday described slain protester Alaa Abu Fakhr as “the martyr of the Lebanese revolution and the PSP.”

“The best way to honor him is to maintain the peaceful revolution, without any tension, upheaval or narrow partisanship,” Jumblat tweeted.

“The protest movement has smashed all barriers and united the Lebanese and Alaa was at the vanguard,” the PSP leader added.

He also called for “covering squares and streets with the Lebanese flag exclusively” during Abu Fakhr’s funeral on Thursday.