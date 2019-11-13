Clashes Erupt at Road-Blocking Protest in Jal el-Dib

Clashes erupted Wednesday between protesters and Free Patriotic Movement supporters at a road-blocking protest in Jal el-Dib.

Media reports said security forces arrested a man who opened fire in the air to intimidate protesters.

“Protesters managed to take the firearm away from the young man who attacked them, smashing the windows of his car,” the National News Agency said.

Protesters and FPM supporters meanwhile hurled stones at each other as demonstrators accused their rivals of carrying knives and metal chains and of seeking to reopen the road by force.

Security forces have intervened several times to contain the clashes between the two sides.

The National News Agency meanwhile said one person was injured in the scuffles.