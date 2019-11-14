Aoun Says Govt. Talks Made Major Progress, Protesters Demands to be Addressed
President Michel Aoun on Thursday said contacts to form a new government have made major progress, hoping the cabinet will be formed “over the coming days should the obstacles be eliminated.”
The president also noted that protesters’ demands “will be followed up and will be the top priority of the new government.”
Yes Mr. president of Hizbollastan! TV networks should spend more time covering what is happening in Iraq and soon in Iran as this will determine course of demonstration in Lebanon. The day a radical criminal militia funded by a radical criminal regime and aligned with another radical criminal regime is over! From his interview, Aoun seems to be the last to know of what is going on... not surprising as he never had a grasp of reality, lost in his self-aggrandizement!
Nor realizing his presidential tenure is the worst ever for Lebanon. His Faustian deal to sell Lebanon's freedom, democracy, independence and prosperity to HizbIran for political gain will forever be the darkest period in Lebanon's history! He fundamentally weaken democracy and the rule of law which are the only real guardians for the Christian community. Time for him to resign if he has any honor left!
You are the one that wants to sell thr country off to Israel and America to fill your own pockets.
He didn't know what the demands were yesterday. I have a feeling the protests will get bigger when he presents his 'cabinet'.
Ben Ali dégage. ✓
Khadhafi dégage. ✓
Moubarak dégage. ✓
Bouteflika dégage. ✓
Aoun dégage. Work in Progress