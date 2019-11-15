Reports: Hariri Agrees with Hizbullah, FPM, AMAL on Naming Mohammed Safadi as PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri has agreed with Hizbullah, the AMAL Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement on nominating ex-finance minister and businessman Mohammed Safadi for the premiership, several Lebanese TV networks reported late on Thursday.

The reports emerged after a Center House meeting between Hariri and the political aides of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

Center House sources meanwhile told the Hariri-affiliated Mustaqbal Web news portal that the discussions tackled consensus on Safadi's nomination but not the shape of the new government or al-Mustaqbal Movement's participation in it.

Social media activists meanwhile erupted in anger over the news as a protest got underway outside Safadi's house in Tripoli.