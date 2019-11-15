Mobile version

Reports: Hariri Agrees with Hizbullah, FPM, AMAL on Naming Mohammed Safadi as PM

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 November 2019, 00:08
Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri has agreed with Hizbullah, the AMAL Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement on nominating ex-finance minister and businessman Mohammed Safadi for the premiership, several Lebanese TV networks reported late on Thursday.

The reports emerged after a Center House meeting between Hariri and the political aides of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

Center House sources meanwhile told the Hariri-affiliated Mustaqbal Web news portal that the discussions tackled consensus on Safadi's nomination but not the shape of the new government or al-Mustaqbal Movement's participation in it.

Social media activists meanwhile erupted in anger over the news as a protest got underway outside Safadi's house in Tripoli.

what are we on now... repeat??

Same guys having turns??

Really, how insulting!!!!

The people are asking to elect their own.. not for the corrupts to do it and insult with old names with repeat habits that will be "yes men"..

Enough of the... the army and general security, police etc officers on the ground need to know start rejecting orders and turn their back on their seniors and stand with the people... enough of this merry-go-round crap

Another PM made in and for Hizballahstan!

Saad Hariri had a chance to stand for Lebanon, for freedom and independence, for the legacy of his family.... and he failed miserably!

A Syrian stooge, lovely !

The revolt is gonna have to step it up, the ruling class is laughing at us.

Hariri Agrees with Hizbullah, FPM, AMAL on Naming Mohammed Safadi as PM

and what a choice!!!!!

They don’t get it... they just don’t get it!

Can they be this stupid to bring up a 75 years old figure of the past, a figure which is controversial, a figure that already had a portfolio in a corrupted government !?

