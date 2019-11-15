Trump Attacks U.S. Diplomat as She Testifies in Impeachment Probe

Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said Friday that a tweet by President Donald Trump attacking her while she testified before the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry was "very intimidating."

Trump attacked Yovanovitch as she was testifying in the House Intelligence Committee about her abrupt recall from Ukraine following what she called a "smear campaign" by Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, and corrupt Ukrainians.

Trump alleged in a tweet that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

Asked to respond by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, Yovanovitch said: "It's very intimidating."

Schiff replied by saying that "some of us here take witness intimidation very seriously."