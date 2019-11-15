U.N. Votes to Oblige Israel to Compensate Lebanon

The U.N. on Friday voted in favor of obliging Israel to pay Lebanon compensations over the 2006 oil spill caused by its bombing of the seaside Jiye power plant.

According to a tweet posted by MP Hagop Terzian, the U.N. decision obliges Israel to pay Lebanon $856.4 million in compensations.

158 member states voted in favor of the resolution as nine rejected it and six abstained.

The oil spill was caused by an Israeli airstrike on oil storage tanks during the 2006 war.