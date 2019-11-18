Lebanese Protests Test Hizbullah's Role as 'Shiites’ Champion'
Lebanon’s protests have shown unusual, overt anger at the country’s powerhouse, Hizbullah.
The Shiite group has long enjoyed a reputation among its supporters as a champion of the poor and defender of the country against Israel. That’s helped it dominate Lebanon’s political scene.
But now protesters want that entire political elite out — including Hizbullah — and even some among its Shiite supporters are angry over economic woes.
Hizbullah and its ally, the Amal party, have enjoyed overwhelming backing among the Shiite community since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, making them a political powerhouse that has dominated recent governments.
But now many protesters group Hizbullah into the ruling class that they are revolting against and blame for wrecking the economy with years of corruption and mismanagement.
Shiites champion or jailer! How about Million opportunities lost! Million potential suffocated! Million mind indoctrinated! Million women oppressed! Million persons in a lost generation!
Thats definately one of the most worrying aspects of it. In the 1970s, the shia population in Lebanon was rather relaxed when it came to religion/fanatism. Almost 40 years of Hezbollah indoctrination has made the people into parrots who just repeat what their leader says, robot who just do what he tells them to do. I am not so optimistic, but I hope that they will be able to turn their minds into free-thinking mode someday.