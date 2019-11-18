Germany Urges Iran to Respect 'Legitimate' Protests

Berlin on Monday urged Iran to respect the "legitimate" protests against a petrol prike hike, and open talks with the demonstrators.

"It is legitimate and deserving of our respect when people courageously air their economic and political grievances, as is currently happening in Iran," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

"The Iranian government should respond to the current protests with a willingness to engage in dialogue," she added.