Protesters Form Human Chain Blocking Routes to Parliament

Lebanese protesters from different parts of Lebanon formed a human chain on Tuesday blocking roads leading to the parliament assembly in Downtown Beirut to stop lawmakers from attending a legislative session they deem as "unconstitutional".

Hundreds of young people blocked all entrances to the Parliament building. Scuffles with riot police broke out while women stood as barriers between the two sides to prevent clashes.

The Parliament is set to discuss several controversial laws, already postponed for a week due to pressure from the street.

It is planned to convene at 11:00 a.m. and will hold two sessions one to elect the secretariat and committee members, and another that includes draft laws related to fighting corruption as well as pensions and a general amnesty law.

The general amnesty law would include thousands of people.

Activists say the text could exonerate those convicted or suspected of involvement in tax evasion or environmental crimes.

Protesters have demanded prioritisation of legislation that will bring corrupt officials to justice or recuperate misappropriated public funds.

The protests have brought the country to a standstill and the already struggling economy closer to crisis.