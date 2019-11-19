Aoun: Upcoming Govt. Will Represent Politicians

Amid nationwide protests demanding the formation of a new government of technocrats, President Michel Aoun on Tuesday said the new government will be composed of “politicians, experts and representatives of the Movement.”

“The new government will be political and will include specialists and representatives of the popular Movement,” said Aoun during a meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis at Baabda Palace.

He said that “the economic and financial situation is being observed and addressed gradually.”

On the delay to begin binding parliamentary consultations to name a new Premier, Aoun said: “The parliamentary consultations were not set because first we have to eliminate the obstacles facing the government formation and facilitate the task of the PM designate.”

The President told Kubis that he "will set a date for consultations as soon as he concludes his consultations with the political leaders in charge of forming the government."