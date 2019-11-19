3 Riad al-Solh Protesters Hurt in Evening Scuffles with Riot Police

Three protesters were injured and several were arrested in scuffles with riot police Tuesday evening at Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the skirmishes broke out after some protesters tried to cross the barbed wire and enter into Nejmeh Square where parliament building is located.

The protesters also “hurled water bottles at security forces,” the agency added.

Live TV footage meanwhile showed a standoff among protesters themselves, with some hurling insults and a number of protesters chasing a young man who was carrying a baton.