3 Riad al-Solh Protesters Hurt in Evening Scuffles with Riot Police
Three protesters were injured and several were arrested in scuffles with riot police Tuesday evening at Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square, the National News Agency said.
NNA said the skirmishes broke out after some protesters tried to cross the barbed wire and enter into Nejmeh Square where parliament building is located.
The protesters also “hurled water bottles at security forces,” the agency added.
Live TV footage meanwhile showed a standoff among protesters themselves, with some hurling insults and a number of protesters chasing a young man who was carrying a baton.
Riot police... LoL something they are not. They are exactly like the Hong Kong police, working for the regime.... not for the citizens. The police and military leadership is on the politicians’ payroll and they are thieves themselves. I know this first hand because I’ve witnessed it.