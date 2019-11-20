Khalaf Helps Release Protesters Held Tuesday in Riad al-Solh

Protesters arrested during scuffles with anti-riot police in Raid al-Solh Square on Tuesday evening have all been released, al-Joumhouria daily reported Wednesday.

It said the new president of the Beirut Bar Association Melhem Khalaf -a candidate backed by the protest movement that is sweeping the country- followed up closely on their case from al- Helou barracks where they were held.

The newspaper said Khalaf headed to the barracks and stayed there until after midnight with members of the syndicate Imad Martinus and Elie Bazerli and other lawyers to follow up the case.

They were released Wednesday morning.

Three protesters were injured and several were arrested in scuffles with riot police Tuesday evening at Beirut’s Riad al-Solh Square. Scuffles also broke out when some protesters tried to cross the barbed wire and enter into Nejmeh Square where parliament building is located.

Khalaf was elected on Sunday as head of the Bar Association, scoring a precious win for the nascent movement over the country’s established political parties.