Protests Continuing in Lebanon as Uprising Enters Day 35

University and school students in several parts in north Lebanon skipped classes on Wednesday in a stand of solidarity with Lebanon’s uprising and the latest arrests of protesters in Beirut's Downtown area.

In Akkar’s al-Joumeh area students staged sit-in “in solidarity with the incidents in Riad al-Solh,” in Beirut said the National News Agency.

Three protesters were injured and several arrested --released Wednesday-- in scuffles with riot police in Riad al-Solh Square Tuesday evening.

Activists invited Lebanon’s schools to suspend classes and partake in a sit-in held Akkar's town of al-Ayoun.

Also in Akkar, protesters blocked several major roads protesting the incident. In the city’s major square in Halba and in the town of Rahbeh protesters marched the streets forcing the closure of institutions, banks, private and public schools.

Moreover, in al-Koura district a number of students gathered on the campus of Balamand University in solidarity with the demands of the popular movement.

Lebanon has since October 17 been rocked by an unprecedented wave of popular street revolt that have cut across sectarian lines.

Lebanon's parliament, besieged by angry protesters , for a second time postponed on Tuesday a session to discuss draft laws which critics charge would let corrupt politicians off the hook.

After a morning of noisy demonstrations outside the chamber, and after several political parties had said they would boycott the session, parliament official Adnane Daher appeared before TV cameras announcing the news.

Tuesday evening, NNA said the Riad al-Solh skirmishes broke out after some protesters tried to cross the barbed wire and enter into Nejmeh Square where parliament building is located.