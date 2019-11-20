Berri Begins Efforts to Expedite Formation of New Govt.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is exerting efforts aimed at expediting the process of naming a new premier and forming a new government, media reports said.

LBCI television cited the meeting that Berri held with Deputy Speaker Elie al-Ferzli on Wednesday, adding that Ferzli “has embarked on an endeavor on the government file and he might hold a meeting with Ali Hassan Khalil and Hussein Khalil.”

The TV network also quoted several sources as saying that “the few coming days will be decisive in terms of the figure that will be tasked with forming the government.”

“The sources agree that (caretaker PM Saad) Hariri is no longer the exclusive candidate for a lot of parties concerned and that there are serious talks over other candidates, although the Shiite duo (Hizbullah and AMAL Movement) is still clinging to Hariri and trying to convince him to form a techo-political government,” LBCI added.