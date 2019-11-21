Aoun Blames Govt. Delay on Lebanese 'Contradictions', Invites Protesters to Dialogue
President Michel Aoun on Thursday blamed the delay in forming a new government on Lebanon’s “contradictions,” as he re-invited protesters to dialogue with him.
“The time is not for speeches but rather for hard work… The challenges are dangerous and we've wasted a lot of time,” Aoun said in an address to the nation on the eve of Lebanon’s Independence Day.
“The government should have been formed by now and started its work, but the contradictions that govern Lebanese politics have necessitated carefulness in order to avoid a more dangerous situation,” the president added.
Renewing his invitation to protesters to send representatives to the presidential palace for talks, Aoun said he wants to “closely explore their actual demands and means to implement them,” stressing that “dialogue is the only correct way to resolve crises.”
As for the latest anti-corruption drive in the country, the president said “the recent popular protests have broken some taboos and relatively some protections, prompting the judiciary to act and encouraging the legislative authority to give priority to a number of anti-corruption draft laws.”
“I will be a firm bulwark that protects the judiciary and by that I mean that I will prevent any interference in it,” he pledged.
Addressing the armed forces, he added: “You must protect the freedom of citizens who want to express their opinion through demonstrations and you also have to protect the freedom of movement of citizens who want to go to their work or home.”
Protesters have repeatedly rejected calls for talks with the president, noting that their demands are well-known.
Lebanon's unprecedented protest movement, which broke out on October 17, has been calling for a complete overhaul of a political elite accused of inefficiency and corruption.
After the government stepped down on October 29, protesters demanded a fresh cabinet composed of experts not affiliated with any of the traditional political parties.
But Aoun in a recent interview argued that a government made up solely of independent technocrats would not represent the people or be able to set policies.
"Where should I look for them? On the moon?" he said, arguing true independents were scarce in a country where most people follow a specific political party.
So, why why don't you heed to the street's demand of a 100% technocratic government?
Aoun: The time is not for speeches but rather for hard work.
Care to explain what you're doing tonight? Isn't a speech... with no substance?
It has been 36 days since the protests began, maybe he should hurry up a bit and stop listening to your inner circle of Basil, Canaan and Jreissati and listen to the rest on actually what people want. Even you daughters don't like FPM's positions any more--maybe you should find out why.
Can any of you so called smart intellectuals here on An Nahar explain how a government of technocracy and technologists, can make the Lebanese billion dollar debts go away?
How will they make Lebanon better?
In the end what difference does it make? There will be the same scuffles and problems if a new government is formed, this is Lebanon not Europe.
If as you claim there is no difference why not have a government of technocrats, what would be the harm. They might be able to stabilize the situation, or, worse come to worst, there will be the same scuffles and problems if a new government is formed. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. That's a smart intellectuals answer to your insane question.
Smart answer from concierge natour.
This being said, the ruling class has proven year after year to be incompetent and super corrupt. A technocratic government would bring credibility for foreign investors, as may have noticed, nobody is investing in this poop hole of 10452km2 finally, a credible government would address the offshore gas professionally and transparently without kickbacks and would get the current deals cancelled for corruption.
Dudes.. I am so disappointed!.. I was looking forward to this.. as we were promised a new episode... Has my beer.. had my chips.. even had my artisanal orange flag.. made out of an old recycled pair underwear.. yup 'twas a green orange flag... Turns out this was just a rerun...
It is his constitutional duty to call for the binding consultations of the deputies. The result of these consultations is a nominated prime minister who, after presidential approval, will then form a government.
Sorry example this man 'wrecking' the last credible seat in Lebanon
Aoun is a 'project' created to divide and destroy the Christians.
He's sucking away the credibility of the Presidential Chair by doing exactly what he blames everyone else for.. in-fact he is doing this.. done these and keeps claiming credit for things he absolutely never ever achieved..
The Patriarch needs to step in quickly and round up the Christians and sort this problem immediately...
Back to the Sowra... don't waste your time waiting for anything from Aoun, Hariri, Berri, HA or Jumby...
The only credible people elected in the last elections have either resigned (LF current - not from the early 80's so ssshh) and some of the independents..
They've been the sowra within the Gov't but have been ignored.. hence why the LF resigned..
Jumby, Marada, FPM (regain some credibility) must follow, resign and stand in the face of AMAL and HA.. be courageous..