Trump Says Iran Internet Shutdown Trying to Hide 'Death and Tragedy'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Iran's government of shutting down internet access to cover up "death and tragedy" during a wave of street protests.

"Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.

"They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" he wrote.

Demonstrations erupted in sanctions-hit Iran last Friday, hours after the price of gasoline was raised by as much as 200 percent, and unrest spread to scores of urban centers.

A near total internet shutdown has made obtaining information on bloodshed difficult. Officials have confirmed five deaths, but Amnesty International has said the real death toll could be at least 100.

Iran's government is under massive international pressure and economic sanctions led by Washington over Tehran's nuclear program.