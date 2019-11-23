Hizbullah Official Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Lebanon

Hizbullah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem on Saturday said the United States was “delaying” the formation of a government in Lebanon, stressing that Hizbullah “will not be dragged into sedition,” media reports quoted him as saying.

“The first obstruction in the formation of Lebanon’s government is America, because it wants a government that resembles it while we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people, and the needs of the Lebanese people,” said Qassem.

He said he does not see any signs of a civil war in Lebanon.

"The economic crisis that has spread to the banking system has hit Hizbullah’s Shiite environment as any Lebanese citizen of any sect, but although our public is affected, like all Lebanese, that does not mean it will be a success for those who initiated the crisis," he said.

“Hizbullah has supported popular calls to put all corrupt officials on trial, no matter who they are,” he said.