Fneish Says No Govt. Can be Formed without Parliamentary Majority Consent

Caretaker Youth and Sport Minister Mohammed Fneish of Hizbullah emphasized Sunday that the new government cannot be formed without the approval of the parliamentary majority led by Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement.

“There is a political equation in Lebanon called parliament and a government cannot be formed without this parliament’s confidence,” Fneish said.

“No government can be formed without consensus between the PM-designate chosen by the parliamentary majority and the president, and thus the formation of governments has mechanisms that must be used so that we reach solutions,” he added.

In an apparent jab at caretaker PM Saad Hariri, Fneish said: “He who evades responsibility cannot claim that he is innocent, seeing as every person has his history, policies and stances, and therefore evading responsibility is not courage but rather aggravation of the suffering of the Lebanese.”

“Let no one think that the Americans care about the suffering of the Lebanese,” the caretaker minister added, noting that “America largely bears the responsibility for what’s happening in Lebanon through the sanctions that hit Lebanon, through pressuring us to accept a settlement with the Israeli enemy on the issue of border demarcation, and through pressuring banks and the money transfers of the Lebanese.”

“Day after day, (former U.S. State Department official and ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey) Feltman proves to us that he has failed, because he is ignorant of what’s happening in Lebanon and is still insisting on his failure and ignorance,” Fneish added.

“If he believes that what’s happening will defeat and weaken the resistance… I believe that this reassures us that our enemy is still foolish and does not know the reality of our society and reality of the resistance’s environment and its insistence on the resistance choice,” Fneish went on to say.

Moreover he added that “those who offered thousands of martyrs in defense of this country will spare no political effort to strengthen the dignity and security of the Lebanese.”