Jumblat Warns against Road Blocking after Beirut, Jiye Incidents

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Monday warned against the blocking of roads in the wake of the overnight incidents in Jiye and central Beirut.

“Road blocking by any side will only lead to troubles, tensions and victims,” Jumblat tweeted.

“I condemn what happened yesterday in central Beirut and on the road to the South and I offer condolences to the families of the victims,” he added.

“All roads must be kept open for the sake of ordinary citizens who struggle everyday for their livelihood,” Jumblat went on to say.

Two people were killed in a car crash overnight near a protest roadblock on the Jiye highway which links the capital to the South. Elsewhere, supporters of Hizbullah and AMAL Movement attacked protesters blocking the Ring highway in central Beirut.