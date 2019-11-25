Gunfire, Tensions as Hizbullah, AMAL Supporters Roam Streets on Motorbikes

Army troops and security forces quickly intervened Monday evening after supporters of the AMAL Movement and Hizbullah arrived at Beirut’s Martyrs Square on scooters and hurled insults and a few rocks at protesters who have an encampment in the area.

The situation was quickly brought under control although tensions remain high.

Security forces later reinforced their presence in the capital’s Martyrs Square and Riad al-Solh.

Media reports said the motorbikes arrived from the Beirut southern suburb of Msharrafiyeh, where supporters of the two parties were holding a sit-in in protest at a car crash that killed two people near a roadblock in Jiye.

Later on Monday, gunfire erupted in the Beirut area of Cola after convoys of motorcycles passed in the area. The convoys had roamed several streets in Beirut and its suburbs.

TV networks said the gunshots were fired in the air, causing no injuries. The army immediately sent reinforcements to the area.

Supporters of al-Mustaqbal Movement had earlier blocked the Qasqas road in Beirut after Hizbullah and AMAL supporters passed in the area on motorbikes and shouted slogans. MTV said gunshots were also fired in the air there.

The army quickly intervened and deployed in the area.

Al-Mustaqbal meanwhile issued a statement urging its supporters not to be dragged into "provocations aimed at igniting strife" and to "refrain from taking part in any street protests or convoys."

Elsewhere, supporters of Hizbullah and AMAL attacked the main protest site in the southern city of Tyre and torched the tents of protesters.