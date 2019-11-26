FPM Supporters Scuffle with Protesters in Baabda as Baalbek Protest Site Attacked

Supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement on Tuesday briefly scuffled with protesters near the presidential palace in Baabda, as backers of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement attacked the main protest site in the eastern city of Baalbek.

The civil society protesters in Baabda were led by groups from the Sabaa Party.

The FPM supporters sought to prevent protesters from chanting against President Michel Aoun before the scuffles erupted.

Security forces quickly intervened to contain the situation and the army has since reinforced its presence in the area.

Elsewhere, Hizbullah and AMAL supporters attacked the protest site at the Khalil Mutran Square in Baalbek and vandalized the encampment.

Tensions have surged across the country since Sunday night, when supporters of the two political parties attacked protesters in central Beirut.

A deadly car crash near a protest roadblock on Jiye’s highway has aggravated the already high tensions.