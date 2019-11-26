Confrontation between FPM, Kataeb Supporters in Bikfaya

A confrontation erupted Tuesday evening between supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement and the Kataeb Party in the Northern Metn town of Bikfaya.

The standoff started after a pro-FPM convoy comprised of dozens of cars arrived outside the residence of former president and Kataeb leader Amin Gemayel.

Bikfaya residents and Kataeb supporters later blocked the town’s entrance to prevent the entry of the convoy, asking the FPM supporters to take the Dahr al-Sowwan-Baabdat road.

Kataeb supporters later attacked the cars and pelted them with stones, wounding a female FPM supporter in the head.

Video footage showed a number of cars with smashed windows and supporters of the two parties chanting rival slogans.

The army intervened quickly and separated between the two groups. The National News Agency meanwhile said that the army was negotiating with the two parties in order to end the standoff.

Bikfaya is a stronghold of Kataeb and the hometown of its founder Pierre Gemayel.

Media reports said the FPM supporters accused ex-president Amin Gemayel of corruption in the files of the Dbaye marina and the Puma aircraft controversy.