Report: Travel of Some MPs Could Delay Consultations to Name PM

Amid reports that the binding parliamentary consultations will likely be held on Thursday, other reports said the consultations could be further delayed because some lawmakers were traveling abroad, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Baabda sources had said on Tuesday the consultations to name a new premier will be held on Thursday and the new government will not be a “confrontation government.”

But today they said it "could be delayed because some lawmakers are not currently in Lebanon."

Said lawmakers allegedly belong to the Strong Lebanon bloc, according to reports.

Well-informed said the tendency today is to form a cabinet of 20 ministers, and that it could be composed of 15 technocrat figures and 4 politicians.