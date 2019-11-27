Labor Union Wants Emergency Govt. to Stop Deterioration

General Confederation of Lebanese Workers (CGTL) on Wednesday said an emergency government must be formed before the country “collapses” entirely, resenting the unfair dismissal of employees in several sectors.

“An emergency government must be formed to save the country from further deterioration,” said CGTL Vice President Hassan Faqih at a press conference.

He expressed surprise that the caretaker government has not convened since the resignation of the PM on October 29, to handle the livelihood matters.

Lebanon is grappled with nationwide protests ongoing since October 17 and demanding an overhaul of the entire political class.

Turning to the economic crisis compelling businesses to dismiss employees, he said: “Arbitrary dismissal of employees in various sectors is a dangerous matter.”