Arab League Expresses Willingness to Help Lebanon

President Michel Aoun received at Baabda on Thursday Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Ambassador Hossam Zaki who relayed the League’s willingness to help Lebanon out of its political and economic impasse, the National News Agency reported.

“The Arab League is ready to support Lebanon at this delicate stage, and ready to provide any help needed to overcome the crisis,” Zaki said in remarks he made to reporters after meeting Aoun, relaying a message from Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit.

Zaki said the Arab League is “keen on Lebanon's stability and civil peace.”

Earlier, media reports said the Arab League’s message to Lebanese officials stresses the need to “take the rightful aspirations of Lebanese people into consideration.”

It also calls for resolving the crisis before the country “slides into serious political and economic status,” said the reports.

Amid a political impasse after more than 40 days of protests, sectarian and political rivalries are awakening in Lebanon, with scuffles breaking out daily, including in areas that were deadly front lines during the country's 1975-90 conflict.

Lebanon is reeling under the worst financial crisis in decades with unprecedented capital controls, and as tempers flare, there are real concerns Lebanon could be sliding toward a prolonged period of instability.

President Michel Aoun has yet to hold consultations with parliamentary blocs on choosing a new prime minister after the government resigned a month ago.

Outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was Aoun's and Hizbullah's favorite to lead a new Cabinet, withdrew his candidacy for the premiership, saying he hoped to clear the way for a solution to the political impasse after over 40 days of protests.

Protesters have resorted to road closures and other tactics to pressure politicians into responding to their demands for a new government.