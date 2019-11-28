Qassem Condemns Violence 'by Any Side', Disavows Attacks on Protesters
Hizbullah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Thursday said he condemns violence by any side following the latest incidents in the protest-hit country.
“The right to assembly in squares and to demonstrating to raise the voice high and pressure officials is legitimate and must be protected, but road blocking and the obstruction of people’s lives is rejected, because citizens would be punishing other citizens instead of pressuring the ruling authorities,” Qassem said.
Condemning “all forms of cursing, insults, assault and stone-throwing by any side,” Qassem noted that Hizbullah “has confronted sectarian and regional strife and sought to contain it on many occasions throughout its political history” and will remain ready to “face it and prevent it.”
“Some have criticized us for failing to condemn some incidents, and this is deplorable, seeing as our stance is well-known. We support the right to peaceful and civilized expression and the right to political disagreement and we announce our stances bravely and clearly, but we can’t comment on every incident given the multitude and similarity of incidents, which are being repeated daily,” Hizbullah number two added.
“Our stance is clear and this is enough… and everyone knows that we had nothing to do with all the incidents that involved chaos and attacks and we will maintain this stance,” Qassem went on to say.
Supporters of Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement have recently attacked protesters in central Beirut, Tyre and Baalbek. They have also staged an angry rally in the southern Beirut suburb of Msharrafiyeh and engaged in stone-throwing skirmishes with residents of Ain el-Rummaneh.
You are 2 days late instead of being 2 days earlier to curb your farm boys and preach to them to love one another.
If you are an honest person, then send some of your followers to clean the walls and pay for the damages of the cars and public property.
Actions speak much louder than words.
All have witnessed the actions and they speak for themselves.
Who are you kidding? If Hizbullah really believes what this guy is saying then none of the violence would have taken place, period.
ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS!
Seriously, condemn the attacks when they happen not a few days later to make yourself look good. You sound very disingenuous.
Oh please dude, they were quick to call a car crash in Jiyeh a terrorist act, which turned out to be fake news, but they take a couple of days to criticize their people smashing cars and beating up protesters, and this was not the first time.
He's really believable.
They’re one and the same. You know very well that Amal is always Hizbala’s reinforcement and that as soon as Berri disappears the yellow terrorists Will absorb the green terrorists.
Tu affiches encore une fois ton ignorance complète de ces deux mouvements et de la société chiite libanaise. Si le Hezbollah existe, c'est bien et bel parce qu''il y a eu des dissensions fortes au sein d'Amal quelques années après l'enlèvement de l'Imam Moussa Sadr et s'il se sont combattus pendant près de 7 années, c'est parce qu'ils sont loin d'avoir la même vision des choses. On rentre dans Amal pour avoir des avantages sociaux et économiques, pour profiter des subsides du chef Berri. On entre pas au Hezbollah pour des raisons financières mais par idéologie et on y est accepté que s'il on a un profil religieux ce qui est très très loin d'être le cas des gens d'Amal qui pour beaucoup ne prient même pas. Alors dire que le Hezbollah va absorber Amal une fois que Berri ne sera plus là, c'est faire preuve d'une grande ignorance ou alors de mauvaise foi.
Slick French there @nopasaran, and your English is not bad either.
To sum our view up, it is precisely Hizbullah's ideology that you are enamored with and that most of us Lebanese reject. It now is becoming apparent that many if not most of the Lebanese Shiites also reject it.
Got that?