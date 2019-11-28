Khatib Chances Reportedly Surge as He Says Hariri Talks Not Negative
The chances of the engineer Samir Khatib to lead the new government have surged and the picture will become clearer over the coming few hours, which might witness a complete agreement over the shape of the government and its premier, LBCI television reported Thursday.
Khatib himself meanwhile issued a statement about his meeting on Wednesday with caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
“Some media outlets have circulated reports suggesting that the meeting that was held yesterday was negative… Engineer Khatib stresses that he sensed from PM Hariri complete support and responsiveness,” his office said.
So far, every single candidate they mentioned was fishy. They really really really don’t get it.
They just don't get it. This guy is an associate of Hariri they have business dealing together in the gulf, changing a dollar to four quarters is not the change the people on the street are demanding. A woman should be given the position such as Amal Clone but I don't think that she would even want it...
I reality CanLeb if Moses and the 12 apostles were given the task of putting Lebanon back again they too would have little chance. The Lebanese are difficult at best and getting them to all agree on being Lebanese first would be a herculean task. This guy is no different he either smells a buck or thinks being PM looks good on his CV and gets him a seat at Alooshis seaside bistro on a Friday night...
Thumbs up to you both for smelling the oppertunist...