Mobile version

Report: Hizbullah Asks Aoun to 'Postpone' Consultations

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 November 2019, 11:04
W460

Hizbullah has reportedly asked President Michel Aoun to delay the binding parliamentary consultations, allegedly relying that PM Saad Hariri -who withdrew his candidacy- agrees to lead a new government, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Friday.

Unnamed political sources told the daily that Hizbullah had contacted Aoun for that purpose. They said that Hizbullah, the Free Patriotic Movement (founded by Aoun) and other parties still believe that Hariri might agree to lead a new government.

Stalled political consultations to nominate a new prime minister enter a new crisis.

Hizbullah insists to nominate Hariri who insists on heading a government of technocrats, while his opponents, including Hizbullah, want a Cabinet made up of both experts and politicians.

Politicians have failed to agree on the shape and form of a new government.

Aoun has not set a date for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new premier.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 4
Missing un520 29 November 2019, 14:07

"Hey, Mickey! We wanna give Saad Hariri an offer he cannot refuse, just like we did to his father. We`ve obtained some photos from the Seychelles, that might do the trick..."

Reply Report
Missing rami 29 November 2019, 14:31

Report: Hizbullah Asks Aoun to 'Postpone' Consultations, en attendant les instructions du barbu suprême. Et le peuple alors? c le dernier de leurs soucis.

Reply Report
Thumb farsical.resistance 29 November 2019, 14:56

This fake news! Hezbollah don't "ask". They tells, direct, instruct, decrees, orders, commands, they make him an offer he can't refuse.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 29 November 2019, 15:08

And coerces.

Reply Report