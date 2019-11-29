Groups Split over ‘Welcoming, Repatriating’ Refugees

Two demonstrations were held near the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon in Beirut’s Zqaq al-Blat, one demanding the repatriation of Syrian refugees and another welcoming them on Lebanese soil.

The first group raised slogans demanding that refugees residing in Lebanon since the 2011 Syria war, return to their country. They said Lebanon is enduring massive economic burdens as a result.

“We were alarmed by reports that some plan to integrate refugees in Lebanese society, meanwhile Lebanon is passing through an economic and financial crisis,” one protester told LBCI reporter, "our move did not come from nowhere."

Meanwhile, a group of activists stood on an adjacent sidewalk brandishing slogans against “racism,” and welcoming the presence of refugees.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon. The government estimates the true number of Syrians in the country to be 1.5 million.

While Lebanon is neither a signatory to the UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees nor its 1967 Protocol, the government maintains an “open border” policy whereby registered Syrian refugees can live and work in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been gripped with nationwide protests since October 17 and a worsening economic and financial crisis unprecedented in the country's history.

Photo credit: LBCI